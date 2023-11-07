West Bromwich Albion are considering a loan move to sign a new forward in January, but a fresh report has revealed that there are two other clubs who are also looking to bring him to the Championship.

West Brom's weaknesses

Carlos Corberan’s side have made a generally positive start to the new campaign having won seven, drawn five and lost three of their opening 15 games, meaning that they currently find themselves fifth in the league table.

Victories Draws Defeats Swansea City (3-2) Leeds United (1-1) Blackburn Rovers (2-1) Middlesbrough (4-2) Bristol City (0-0) Huddersfield Town (2-1) Preston North End (4-0) Watford (2-2) Birmingham City (3-1) Sheffield Wednesday (1-0) Millwall (0-0) QPR (2-0) Plymouth (0-0) Coventry City (2-0) Hull City (3-1)

The Baggies being in the play-offs at this stage of the term means that the boss is likely to be confident that his squad are capable of competing for promotion against their rivals, but that hasn’t stopped him from wanting to assess his options in the market as to who he could bolster his ranks with.

The Hawthorns outfit currently don't have a natural left-winger in the building as it stands, so that is an area that the manager will be keen to address during the upcoming window, and he already appears to have set his sights on Villarreal’s Ben Brereton Diaz who joined earlier in the summer from Blackburn Rovers.

The Chile international has been reduced to limited game time at his new club having been handed just two starts and six substitute appearances in La Liga (WhoScored - Brereton Diaz statistics), so with the 24-year-old keen for more minutes, chiefs are open to sanctioning a temporary exit for him next year.

West Brom keen on loan for Ben Brereton Diaz

According to TEAMtalk, West Brom are interested in Ben Brereton Diaz, but they aren’t alone in their pursuit of the in-demand attacker.

“TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that a number of clubs are tracking Brereton Diaz, with Villarreal willing to sanction a loan move for him in January. We understand that amongst those keen are Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Burnley.

"Crystal Palace and Burnley are not alone in their interest, however, with Championship sides Leicester, Southampton and West Brom also understood to be keeping tabs on the former Blackburn man.”

Brereton Diaz is an "extraordinary talent"

Since the start of his career, Brereton Diaz has posted 81 contributions, 58 goals and 23 assists, in 247 appearances (Transfermarkt - Brereton Diaz statistics), with his prolific form in the final third having previously seen him hailed an “extraordinary talent” by his former manager Tony Mowbray.

The Stoke On Trent born-talent, who pockets £33k-per-week (Villarreal salaries), also has an impressive record against the Baggies having scored three goals vs the Midlands side when part of the opposition, so if he performs this well on the away side, imagine what he’d be capable of under the guidance of Corberan.

Additionally, Brereton Diaz shares the same representative, Wasserman, as Semi Ajayi and Tom Fellows (West Brom agents), so this existing connection that his management already have to the club could give chiefs a small advantage should they decide to pursue a deal for their target in January.