West Bromwich Albion have been handed another injury blow to one of their most regular features, with a reliable journalist delivering an update on the player's fitness based on what he's heard from the Hawthorns.

What's the latest injury news at West Brom?

As it stands, Carlos Corberan has Semi Ajayi, John Swift, Daryl Dike, Jeremy Sarmiento, Josh Maja, Adam Reach and Martin Kelly all out on the sidelines with their own respective problems, and another casualty has now joined them in the treatment room.

The Baggies secured a much-needed 2-0 home victory over Queens Park Rangers in the Championship on Tuesday evening, but despite the positive result, there was a negative to occur for the boss in the form of losing one of his stars to injury.

Cedric Kipre was forced off the pitch after 86 minutes and was replaced by Caleb Taylor after contesting a high ball, which will cause a real concern among supporters because he’s been one of their most utilised players this season.

The Ivory Coast centre-back has started 12 out of the 13 games in the second tier since the start of the campaign (WhoScored - Kipre statistics), though if the following update is to be believed, the 26-year-old will have to wait a while longer before he’s making his next appearance.

Taking to X, Darren Witcoop shared an injury update on Cedric Kipre and confirmed that West Brom's defender is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and that he will learn the extent of his problem when he travels for a scan in the near future.

"West Brom fear Cedric Kipre faces a long lay off with a serious knee injury. Kipre went against QPR tonight and the defender, who has been in good form with the Baggies, faces a scan to determine the extent of the injury."

How good is Cedric Kipre?

According to journalist Josh Bunting, Kipre is a “fantastic” defender at this level, which he’s proven so far this season by averaging 3.6 clearances per game in the Championship (WhoScored - Kipre statistics), but that’s not all that he's capable of at the heart of the backline.

Standing at 6 foot 3, Corberan’s colossus has also won 14 out of his 23 tackles made since the start of the current term, which is not only the most but also the joint best success rate throughout the whole of the squad in the Midlands (FBRef - West Brom statistics).

Kipre - Strengths Kipre - Weaknesses Kipre - Style Of Play Concentration Aerial duels Likes to dribble Blocking the ball Passing Does not dive into tackles (Data via WhoScored)

Therefore, West Brom will know that losing the services of Kipre for the foreseeable future would be a huge blow if the worst possible news is confirmed following his scan, so there’s a chance that the boss may need to enter the market to find a replacement at centre-back during the upcoming transfer window in January.