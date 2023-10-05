West Bromwich Albion have been handed a blow after learning that one of their first-team stars is facing a spell on the sidelines, following a fresh update.

West Brom's injuries: Dike, Maja, Reach, Kelly, Sarmiento

At the Hawthorns, Carlos Corberan has Daryl Dike and Josh Maja both out of action with longer-term injuries and the duo are yet to make any kind of significant progress, but there has been some more positive news emerging surrounding another pair.

An injury update on Adam Reach revealed he is on track to return to training in November with the aim being for him to be ready to stage his comeback to competitive action in December, whilst Martin Kelly is making good progress in his recovery according to Carlos Corberan.

Jeremy Sarmiento meanwhile was absent from the 1-0 Championship victory over Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night, which caused concern among supporters having had no previous suggestion that he wasn’t going to participate in the game.

Over the summer, Ecuador’s attacking midfielder put pen to paper on a season long loan from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, and has impressed during his ten appearances to date, but unfortunately for the manager, the 21-year-old will have to wait to make his next one.

How long is Jeremy Sarmiento out for?

Delivering an injury update to West Brom’s official website, Corberan confirmed that Sarmiento will be out of action for at least the next month having had a quadricep injury established by medical professionals over the weekend. He said:

"He had some pain in the quadriceps. He was playing some minutes at the end of the Preston game and he felt pain in the muscle, in the left quadricep. With this pain, he was receiving treatment on Sunday and when the doctors checked - when the pain was there and didn't disappear, they made a scan - yesterday, it showed an injury. It is going to keep him apart from the group for four weeks.

"It's difficult. It's something that I have been very, very conscious about, when I've given minutes to him. He had some history of injuries, plus no habit to play games. It's difficult, because when I heard yesterday that he would be injured for four weeks, it's going to affect you. It doesn't mean we don't have solutions, but I never want to lose any player."

Jeremy Sarmiento: West Brom's "exciting" gem

When Sarmiento first joined West Brom, journalist Josh Bunting described him as an “exciting” addition, and there’s no doubt that he’s already shown glimpses of what he’s capable of, so it will be a blow to Corberan to not have him at his disposal for a few weeks.

Sarmiento has a salary of £20k-per-week, and has already scored once following his arrival at the Hawthorns. He was averaging 1.2 dribbles per second-tier game prior to his absence (WhoScored - Sarmiento statistics), highlighting his desire to take on his marker and create chances in the final third.

In addition, Sarmiento is a versatile operator having been deployed in five various positions over the pitch since first bursting onto the professional scene, including three roles in the midfield and out wide on both the left and right wings, so considering what he can bring to the side, the sooner he returns to action, the better.