West Bromwich Albion have been handed a boost after learning that one of their injured players could be set to return for this month’s game vs QPR in the Championship.

Where are West Brom in the table?

The Baggies have made a really mixed start to the new campaign having so far secured four wins, four draws and three defeats, meaning that they find themselves 11th in the table, and here is how that first group of matches have played out so far:

Victories Draws Defeats Swansea City (3-2) Leeds United (1-1) Blackburn Rovers (2-1) Middlesbrough (4-2) Bristol City (0-0) Huddersfield Town (2-1) Preston North End (4-0) Watford (2-2) Birmingham City (3-1) Sheffield Wednesday (1-0) Millwall (0-0)

Carlos Corberan hasn’t at all been helped by the fact that Daryl Dike, Josh Maja, Adam Reach, Martin Kelly and John Swift are all out on the sidelines with their own respective injuries, but they aren’t the only ones to have recently been away from the action.

Over the summer, Jeremy Sarmiento put pen to paper on a season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion, but he had an unfortunate beginning to his new life in the Midlands having sustained a quadricep problem, which the boss said would keep him out for four weeks.

Speaking to West Brom News, Dr Rajpal Brar delivered an injury update on Jeremy Sarmiento and suggested that West Brom's attacking midfielder won't be available for Saturday's encounter vs Plymouth, but could be back for the next game against QPR:

“He felt something in the quadriceps muscles after his first start – which sounds like soreness based on the reports – but then continued to feel pain after a limited-minute cameo. After that, he had scans – likely some level of tear – that will require a period of rest.

“Once the injury has healed sufficiently, the physios will begin to ramp him up again. He’ll miss the next one but may fight to return before the end of the month for games after this one.”

How old is Jeremy Sarmiento?

Sarmiento is only 21 years of age so he’s still very early on in the development stages in his career, and you can tell that with him having only posted five contributions, three goals and two assists, in 48 appearances since first bursting onto the scene (Transfermarkt - Sarmiento statistics).

However, Ecuador’s international is a versatile operator having previously been deployed in five different positions over the pitch, including three roles in the centre and even out wide on both the left and right flanks, so his ability to easily adapt to the manager's demands makes him a great option to have in the building.

According to journalist Josh Bunting, Sarmiento is an “exciting” talent and it’s a shame that he’s not yet had the opportunity to showcase his abilities at West Brom, but if he is to return to the pitch at some point in the near future, it would be a huge boost for Corberan to finally be able to utilise his summer signing.