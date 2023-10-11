West Bromwich Albion have been dealt an injury blow to one of their most integral starters, with a fresh update revealing that he’s set for a spell on the sidelines.

Who is injured at West Brom?

As it stands, Carlos Corberan still has Josh Maja out of action with ankle ligament damage, alongside Daryl Dike who has an achilles problem, and neither of the duo are yet to make any kind of significant progress with their issues both being longer term.

Alongside those, Jeremy Sarmiento is another player to have been hit by the injury curse after picking up a quadricep problem which the boss has revealed will leave him away from the senior group for at least the next four weeks, but he won’t be alone in the treatment room.

During Friday’s 3-1 defeat to Birmingham City at St. Andrews, John Swift was forced to limp off the pitch after 73 minutes after feeling some discomfort in his leg, so the central midfielder was replaced by Tom Fellows which is a shame considering how influential he’s been.

In the Championship this season, the 28-year-old has firmly established himself as the boss’ overall best-performing player with a match rating of 7.16 (WhoScored - West Brom statistics), though unfortunately for the Spaniard, he’ll have to cope without his star man for a period of time.

As per West Brom’s official website, sharing a John Swift injury update, the club confirmed that their talisman has been ruled out of action for the next month and a half:

“John Swift will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after sustaining a calf strain in Friday’s Sky Bet Championship fixture at Birmingham City. Swift will immediately begin a period of rehabilitation and is expected to return following the November international break.”

How many goals has John Swift scored this season?

At West Brom, Swift has posted seven involvements, six goals and one assist in 11 appearances so far this campaign (Transfermarkt - Swift statistics), which shows how prolific he is in the final third, therefore, it will be a blow for Corberan to not have him at his disposal.

Sponsored by Adidas, the veteran poses a real threat to an opposition’s defence even when he’s not on the scoresheet having recorded 53 crosses and 34 shot-creating actions this season, both of which are higher than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - West Brom statistics).

The Baggies’ £22.5k-per-week earner (West Brom salaries), is also a versatile operator having been deployed in eight different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including everywhere across the midfield and three roles up top, so his ability to adapt makes him a wonderful player to have in the building.

For everything that Swift brings to the side, he’s an extremely “effective” ace, as hailed by journalist Josh Bunting, so everybody associated with the club will no doubt be hoping that he has a speedy recovery and can get back to the pitch as soon as possible.