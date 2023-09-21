West Bromwich Albion have suffered a major injury blow to one of their first-team stars, and a fresh update has detailed how long he’s expected to be out for.

What's the latest injury news at West Brom?

At the Hawthorns, Carlos Corberan currently has Daryl Dike and Adam Reach both ruled out of action until December at the earliest, the former with an achilles problem and the latter with a quad issue, as per BirminghamLive, but they now aren’t the only ones set for a spell on the sidelines.

Last Saturday, the Baggies played out a 0-0 stalemate with Bristol City at Ashton Gate in the Championship with both sides failing to break the deadlock before the final whistle, but despite the positive for the boss being that he picked up a point on the road, he was also dealt a severe blow.

In the closing stages of the game, Josh Maja pulled up on the pitch with what appeared to be a serious injury at the time, and unfortunately for supporters, their worst fears over the 24-year-old's fitness have since been verified by the club.

How long is Josh Maja out for?

In a statement made by West Brom on their official website, Maja is confirmed to have sustained a longer-term ankle problem which will see him missing for the next couple of months. Their statement read:

“Albion can confirm striker Josh Maja will be out for approximately eight weeks after tearing ankle ligaments in the final moments of Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Bristol City. The 24-year-old sustained the injury in second-half stoppage time at Ashton Gate.

"Maja will begin his rehabilitation following a period of rest and the club’s medical staff anticipate he will return to first-team action following the November international break.”

How many goals has Josh Maja scored?

Since the start of his career, Maja has racked up 78 contributions (60 goals and 18 assists) in 209 appearances which shows how prolific he can be in the final third, but having not yet been given a proper chance to display this at West Brom, his absence is likely to be a big blow for Corberan.

When he first put pen to paper in the Midlands, the Nigerian was described as an “interesting” signing for the boss to make by journalist Josh Bunting who claimed that he was a good finisher but wasn’t strong enough in his overall game yet.

The former Sunderland youngster is a versatile operator having been deployed in four different positions across the attack since the start of his career, including in three roles along the frontline and even in attacking midfield, so he is easily able to adapt to the boss’ demands.

Having made just five appearances following his free transfer from Bordeaux during the summer, Maja will be as disappointed as anyone to have been ruled out of action for several weeks, but he will no doubt work hard to stage his comeback as soon as possible.