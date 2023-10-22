West Brom are keen on bringing in new signings in the coming months, and they are in the mix to snap up one versatile gem, according to a new transfer claim.

West Brom transfers

The Baggies have got off to a solid start this season, sitting ninth in the Championship and looking like strong playoff contenders come the end of the campaign. Carlos Corberan continues to do a good job in charge at The Hawthorns, even though Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Plymouth Argyle wasn't necessarily the most impressive of results.

West Brom did some productive transfer business during the summer window, signing the likes of Josh Maja and Jeremy Sarmiento, among others. In order to keep improving, however, it could be that the Baggies eye up further additions when January rolls around, allowing them to strengthen the squad and aid their promotion push in the second half of the season. It certainly looks as though that could be the case, with Corberan's men linked with a move for an interesting player.

West Brom transfer news: Olukayode Osu

According to a fresh West Brom transfer update from TEAMtalk, a move for Olukayode Osu appears to be a possibility, but the Baggies are far from alone in showing an interest in the Bracknell Town youngster:

"A host of teams are showing an interest in non-league ace Olukayode Osu, with Sheffield United, West Brom, Huddersfield, Barnsley and Wrexham all tracking the Bracknell Town man.

"The 21-year-old defender, who can also play in midfield, has been one of the star’s of Bracknell Town’s run to the FA Cup first round, where they will face Cambridge United next month.

"And we have been informed that Osu’s displays for the Southern Premier League Division South outfit have seen him attract attention from a number of clubs."

Admittedly, Osu will be something of an unknown to many West Brom fans, with all due respect to him, considering how far down the footballing pyramid he is currently playing. That shouldn't be used as a stick to beat him with, however, and there is a reason why the Baggies are in the race sign him, along with the likes of Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Wrexham.

One of Osu's greatest strengths appears to be his versatility, with the 21-year-old predominantly a defender but also someone who can play in midfield, so that could give Corberan even more depth across two positions just by bringing one player in. The Bracknell man is also a young footballer who may only continue to develop as the years pass, and if those in charge of transfers at West Brom believe he is capable of making the step up from the Southern League Premier Division South to the Championship, they should be trusted.

It is clearly unlikely that Osu would come straight in as a key starter from the off, adjusting to life at The Hawthorns and possibly even getting some minutes in the younger age groups, but players have made the step up from lower leagues in the past, most notably someone like Jamie Vardy, so it could be a deal to watch.