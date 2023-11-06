A new update has emerged regarding the potential takeover of West Brom, courtesy of former BBC presenter Adrian Goldberg.

West Brom takeover news

The Baggies are in good shape on the pitch at the moment, sitting fifth in the Championship table after 15 matches, and they won 3-1 at home to Hull City on Saturday afternoon thanks to goals from Jed Wallace, Matt Phillips and Semi Ajayi.

West Brom's top scorers this season Total John Swift 6 Brandon Thomas-Asante 5 Matt Phillips 3 Grady Diangana 2 Jed Wallace 2 Semi Ajayi 2

Carlos Corberan's side look like strong promotion contenders the more the current campaign goes on, but away from the on-field action, talk of a potential takeover is ongoing, potentially bringing an end to Lai Guochuan's reign as owner in the process.

It is something that many West Brom supporters want to see happen, in order to herald a new era at the club - one that potentially sees more funds become available for new signings, and generally make the Baggies more of a force, hopefully with them back in the Premier League next year.

Now, a significant new update has emerged regarding the takeover situation at the Hawthorns - one that could be music to the ears of the fans.

What has Goldberg said about the takeover?

Speaking on the The Liquidator Podcast [via West Brom News], Goldberg claimed that West Brom could have new owners in place by January.

He states that David Hinchcliffe, a "sports lawyer who ensures the contracts drawn up between one side and another when a football club is sold are legally watertight", has been seen in the director's box at the Hawthorns a number of times, sitting alongside Xu Ke and Mark Miles.

Goldberg goes on to add that "I’m told by people who know that the fact he’s involved in a really positive sign that a sale for West Bromwich Albion could be proceeding, and might even be proceeding faster than we previously anticipated".

Hinchcliffe is also described as a "legend in football takeovers", which can only bode well for West Brom, and the takeover "might even be done in January".

This is fantastic news for anyone of a West Brom persuasion, with Goldberg's comments suggesting that it could be all change at the Hawthorns in the space of a couple of months. Perhaps most significant is the fact that it could allow Corberan to delve into the transfer market during the January transfer window, bringing in a few new faces who could help strengthen the squad and increase the Baggies' chances of earning promotion to the Premier League.

There is no clear information on who the actual new owners are, but the fact that someone as highly-regarded as Hinchliffe has been seen at the Hawthorns can only be a good thing, suggesting that a deal is edging closer.

Things are going well on the pitch at the moment, and if the takeover is sorted sooner rather than later, Corberan's side could be primed to go up a further gear during the second half of the season, finishing in the playoff positions, at worst.