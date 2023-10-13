West Bromwich Albion are still in the midst of financial difficulty at the Hawthorns, though some big comments which aren't under the restriction of NDAs have emerged regarding their future as a club.

Cited by Birmingham Live, West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has been talking about loanee Jeremy Sarmiento's latest injury as he looks to keep the exciting winger fit upon his return to first-team action.

Corberan stated: "When I brought him to the club I knew he was a player we needed to control what we do with him. The positive thing was he was adapting very well to the training demands, because if you don't train the player he's not ready to compete and cannot perform. If you are training a lot with the player - then he cannot compete either. So we were managing with a lot of detail every single thing with him. I knew after Millwall the risk to have what's happened right now would be there."

In a transfer report from the same outlet regarding West Brom midfielder John Swift, it has been revealed that the 28-year-old instructed his agents to block any late summer transfer window exit from the Hawthorns despite late interest from the likes of Sky Bet Championship side Coventry City.

Swift explained: "To be honest it was so late in the window, I had no idea of it and when it did come about I knew it was two days left and nothing was going to get done - and even if it did I didn't really want to leave. As soon as I found out I rung my agent and told him I didn't really want to go, I wasn't interested in leaving.

"I wanted to stay and had my head on staying whenever we finished the game against Swansea last season. That's how it is in football, some things come right at the end [of the window], but for me it was a no-brainer to stay."

Next up for the Baggies is a home test against Plymouth Argyle next Saturday in the English second tier as Corberan's men aim to move into playoff contention despite continuous problems off the field at the West Midlands-based club.

West Brom takeover news - Managing director Mark Miles

As per The Express & Star, Baggies managing director Mark Miles has issued some huge comments in regard to West Brom's proposed takeover that could provide some much-needed clarity at the Hawthorns over the future of the club. Speaking at The Albion Assembly, Miles indicated that processes concerning new partial investment from elsewhere or a 100% sale of the club to succeed Guochuan Lai are on track to be signed off on before next summer.

Miles shared an expected timeline, which unlike much of the chatter around the deal is not under an NDA: "MM (Mark Miles) confirmed there were currently NDAs in place, which limited what he could say regarding investment/sale. However, he also confirmed he is speaking to a number of parties interested in investing in the club and expects this process to have concluded no later than the end of the season."

Speaking to West Brom News, columnist Dr Dan Plumley has given his own thoughts on when the Baggies could be taken over, as he said: "We know that these things take time in terms of a takeover, it’s never quick or easy, it will be one thing agreeing on a deal, but another thing getting it over the line.

"I think there is a time-pressing need for this given the state of the club, for sure, but I think it’s unlikely given everything we’ve seen that you would get a deal over the line by the end of the year. I think you’re looking into 2024 for that one."

West Brom continue to perform admirably on the field despite uncertainty reigning elsewhere at the club and supporters will hope a resolution can be found as soon as possible.