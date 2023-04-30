Referee Robert Madley may have made a major mistake in the latest West Bromwich Albion match after missing a huge penalty shout.

What's the latest on VAR and West Brom?

The Baggies just about managed to keep their play-off hopes alive on the weekend as they picked up a 2-1 win in the Championship against Norwich City.

Josh Sargent opened the scoring for the away side at The Hawthorns before Conor Townsend levelled things up on the stroke of half-time with a brilliant curling free-kick. He then turned provider when setting up Jed Wallace, who scored what turned out to be the winner in the 56th minute.

That win was vital for West Brom as it means they go into the final day of the season with a chance of securing a play-off place – though they sit eighth in the division, two points off sixth. When reflecting on the victory, however, it seems as though Carlos Corberan and company had to ride their luck at times.

Indeed, as seen in the official Sky Sports highlights package, Semi Ajayi can been seen standing on the foot of Gabriel Sara inside the box.

Was it a penalty for Norwich after the Semi Ajayi challenge?

Despite this clear foul happening right in front of referee Madley, he opted to wave play on and with no VAR in the Championship, the Baggies certainly got away with one.

In Sky Sports' coverage, a commentator can be heard saying: "He stands on his foot, doesn't he?" And with that contact being undeniable, Ajayi can count himself lucky this decision went his way.

Norwich manager David Wagner certainly wasn't happy about the missed foul. Indeed, when speaking after the game, he told BBC Radio Norfolk (via BBC Sport): "The first half was good from the lads. They kept the ball in the right moments and were a threat on the transition as well.

"We should have had the lead earlier but scored a wonderful goal and didn't get the penalty we should have got."

A win on the day would have handed the Canaries an outside chance of edging into sixth on the final day of the season. However, such are the fine margins of sport, it's now potentially on the cards for West Brom to claim that spot as they keep their Premier League ambitions just about alive.

On another day, however, the penalty is given and perhaps this game doesn't end so well for the Baggies.