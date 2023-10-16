West Bromwich Albion expressed their interest in recruiting a new defensive midfielder over the summer, but a fresh report has revealed that they weren't the only club looking to bring him to the Championship.

Who has signed for West Brom?

At The Hawthorns, Carlos Corberan secured the permanent services of Josh Maja during the previous transfer window, whilst signing both Jeremy Sarmiento and Pipa on loan for the remainder of the season from Brighton and Hove Albion and Ludogorets respectively.

With regards to outgoings, Dara O’Shea, Jake Livermore and David Button were the three senior squad members to leave the club for good, alongside Karlan Grant, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Zac Ashworth and Ethan Ingram who headed for the exit door temporarily in search of more regular game time elsewhere.

The Baggies are now likely to be assessing their options in the market ahead of January and they could decide to revisit a deal for Yann M’Vila who is now a free agent having left Olympiacos upon the expiration of his contract at the start of July. The Frenchman made a total of 140 appearances for Diego Martinez’s side during his time over in Greece (Transfermarkt - M'Vila stats), but having made the decision to start afresh and begin a new adventure elsewhere, the 33-year-old was almost believed to be making his way to the Midlands.

As per French outlet RMC Sport (via The 72) who have shared a transfer update on Yann M’Vila, West Brom and Sunderland both “showed interest” in the central talisman over the summer. The Baggies and the Black Cats individually “looked into a deal” for their out of work target, but despite their research, a move failed to come to fruition before the start of the season.

Atletico Madrid, Le Havre and Istanbul Basaksehir are also admirers overseas, but which club he will choose to be his next destination remains to be seen.

How good is Yann M'Vila?

According to Sunderland's former professional Ola Toivonen, M’Vila is a “quality” player and he’s gained a vast amount of experience throughout his career, so considering the positive impact he could have on the side, West Brom should definitely consider another bargain move for this free agent.

Yann M'Vila's Style Of Play Likes to play long balls Likes to shoot from distance Does not dive into tackles (Data via WhoScored)

The Amiens native was averaging 3.3 clearances and 2.3 interceptions per game in the Europa League for Olympiacos last season prior to his departure which highlights his ability to get rid of the danger and protect his backline whilst sitting just in front of the defence (WhoScored - M'Vila stats).

M’Vila, who also has the versatility to operate as a centre-back and higher up in central midfield, is a fantastic calibre of veteran having previously competed in the Champions League and as mentioned the Europa League, so for a star who knows what it takes to be successful, his winning mentality would be more than welcomed at the Hawthorns.