West Brom could be handed league update

West Brom’s promotion charge is currently on hold as the footballing world looks to cope with the current pandemic sweeping across the globe.

Championship action is currently under suspension until early next month, but that could, of course, be pushed back given the government’s latest warnings.

The EFL board are due to meet later today according to Express & Star reporter Joseph Masi, who tweeted the following update…

A bit of clarity on meetings due to take place. Today, Championship clubs will hold a conference call. Tomorrow, the EFL board will meet but that doesn't have a representative from every club. Likely there will be some kind of update – however small – after the board meeting #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) March 17, 2020

Therefore, everyone of Baggies persuasion should expect some form of news on the future of this season at some stage today.

Albion hold a six-point cushion to the playoff positions and still have everything to play for in the title race with Leeds United only one point ahead with just nine games remaining.

It remains to be seen what sort of solution the EFL will come to, if they will even reach one at all at this early stage, but one thing remains certain is that the west Midlanders deserve to stake their claim at a return to the Premier League.

