West Brom should sell Zohore this summer

West Brom have been something of an enigmatic team this season.

Don’t get us wrong, the Baggies have been nothing short of fantastic, losing just five league games all term, but we’re still trying to figure out how you can be the division’s joint-top scorers when your top marksman only has 10 goals to his name.

The fact of the matter is that the Midlands club have been so dominant that everyone has been able to get in on the act, whether it’s Semi Ajayi chipping in with a handful, Grady Diangana hitting five or Matheus Pereira banging in six, they’ve always had players on the pitch who can score goals.

However, it may be a different story once they get to the Premier League.

Indeed, once they ascent to the top-flight, chances will undoubtedly be harder to come by, one again they’ll become the small fish in a big pond.

Watch West Bromwich Albion Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

West Brom have a number of strikers in their ranks who on paper should be doing the business, for example, £8m man Kenneth Zohore and £70k a week forward Charlie Austin.

Fortunately, we can still hold out hope for Austin in the top-flight as he seems to thrive on playing for underdog sides, once netting 18 in a single season for QPR.

1 of 18 Can you name this obscure former West Brom player? Marek Cech Vladirmir Labant Stanislav Varga Slizard Nemeth

However, where Zohore is concerned it may be time for the Baggies to say goodbye, surely any prospect of him flourishing at The Hawthorns has disappeared.

Not only is the 26-year-old their current third-choice behind Hal Robson-Kanu and Austin, but his Premier League record also suggests that he isn’t up to the challenge, netting just one in 19 for Cardiff last season.

Even though the Norwegian only signed last summer for £8m, Luke Dowling and co would be foolish to hold on to him in the hope that he’ll find form.

Albion should quite simply cut their losses with Zohore and start looking for a new striker.

In other news, this 2010 signing has to be considered one of West Brom’s best.