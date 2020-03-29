Matheus Pereira put in West Brom’s performance of the season

We’ve seen some stunning displays from West Brom this season.

You don’t get to second in the Championship after 37 games without playing a bit of decent football.

In fact, calling it ‘decent’ is underselling it a bit, at times this season, Slaven Bilic’s side have played some sensational stuff.

However, for all the good football they’ve played this term, picking out the club’s performance of the season has been quite an easy task.

Cast your minds back to November and you’ll remember the Baggies beating Swansea 5-1 at The Hawthorns in a masterful display, but that victory was inspired by what can only be described as a masterclass from Matheus Pereira.

Of course, we’ve seen other fantastic performances from Albion players this term, and Jake Livermore’s showing against Bristol City where he made 11 tackles deserves a special mention, but nothing has come close to rivalling what we saw from Pereira that day.

The fact that the Brazilian received a 10/10 rating from WhoScored should tell you all you need to know, but a deeper look at the performance shows he absolutely deserved such a review.

The playmaker had a hat-trick of assists, but he probably should have had even more than that as he played eight key passes on the day, and if the rest of the side’s finishing was just that bit sharper, he could have been in record-breaking territory.

Not only was he brilliant when setting players up, he got his own name on the scoresheet.

He was directly involved with four of the five goals, and he even played a part in the one strike he didn’t score or assist swinging in a corner that was then nodded on for Semi Ajayi to finish.

This was a performance for the ages, and it may be some time before we see a West Brom player put in such a mesmerising display.

