Bilic’s Fenerbahce links show the calibre of manager he is

West Brom have had an excellent season, and that’s at least partially down to their excellent manager.

Slaven Bilic has worked wonders with the Baggies this year, losing just five league games all season thus far and taking the Midlands club to the verge of a Premier League return.

Everything seems to be pretty good with the Croatian at the Hawthorns, but one club has recently tried to upset the apple cart by making a move for the manager.

What’s the story then?

Fotospor in Turkey are reporting that Fenerbahce have been looking at Bilic as a potential new boss.

Fortunately, the Albion boss turned down a return to Turkey, with the report stating that he’s happy with life at his current club.

Not only is keeping Bilic a huge boost for the Baggies after the work he has done this season – imagine going into the Premier League without the man who took them there – but Fener’s interest is a true sign of the calibre of manager they have.

Top-class

The fact that Bilic was considered by Fenerbahce, a side that have won the Turkish League 19 times and have regularly qualified for European football, shows just how big of a step up Albion made when appointing him.

Look at their previous manager – Darren Moore had to settle for a job at Doncaster Rovers after he was dumped by West Brom, and with all due respect to the Yorkshire outfit, Fenerbahce are a much bigger team.

The fact that Bilic is wanted by such a huge team highlights the quality of manager he is, and perhaps that’s a sign of why the Baggies have been so successful this season.

The Championship has proven time and again that having a top-class manager can be the difference. Just look at the top-two this season; Bilic once picked up 62 points in a Premier League season with West Ham while Marcelo Bielsa has previously been touted as the best coach in the world.

It’s not just this season either. Chris Wilder won LMA Manager of the Year when he took Sheffield United up, Neil Warnock took Cardiff from being a mid-table side to promotion and Nuno Espirito Santo has only gone from strength to strength at Wolves, as they’re now knocking on the door of the Champions League.

West Brom seem to have found the missing piece of their puzzle with Bilic, and this report should serve as a reminder to the calibre of boss they’ve got in charge.

