Charlie Austin tweet has lots of West Brom fans talking

West Brom striker Charlie Austin has been in the headlines this week, but his latest tweet has got many Baggies fans talking.

The 30-year-old told the Telegraph that he was self-isolating at home over fears he caught the virus during the Cheltenham festival two weeks ago.

With no training or fixtures on the horizon, it’s up to the players to keep their fitness levels up on their own accord, and that’s exactly what Austin has been doing this week.

The Albion striker uploaded a selfie with his daughter to Twitter after completing one of Joe Wicks’ workouts aimed at the children who are now off school.

And here’s how fans have been reacting to the photo…

Great idea from Joe. My household will be taking part everyday 🚶🏼‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️ — Clare Perry (@PerryPerry81c) March 23, 2020

Hope you are feeling better@chazaustin. Enjoy the family time👍 — lee southall (@leesouthall1) March 23, 2020

Glad you’re all keeping well Chaz, Has Joe put you thru your paces then?? 💪💪💪🔵⚪ — Carl 1878 🇭🇷💙💚💛 (@baggyboy1878) March 23, 2020

Get well soon Charlie thinking of you and family at this difficult time — Michael Farmer (@baggieboyfarmer) March 23, 2020

My dad collapsed on the sofa and told my brother to get him a carlsburg out the fridge 😂😂 safe to say he can’t hack it lol — Kiran Gill (@KiranGill0) March 23, 2020

Im doing this with my daughter tomorrow……….glad your ok now Charlie. 👍👍 https://t.co/pvWlq8e9jk — c (@CHawthorns) March 23, 2020

Many wished their striker well and some even shared snaps of their children doing the same thing – a few donned the Baggies shirt, too.

Austin will need to keep up his levels of fitness to a high standard given the situation West Brom find themselves in; one point behind league leaders Leeds United and six-point cushion to the playoff positions with only nine games remaining.

Promotion is very much in their hands and could be a mere formality when they return to action, which is why the veteran frontman needs to be ready to go whenever called upon.

The former Saints forward has played 30 times for the Baggies this term, scoring nine goals, so clearly he’s been a big part of Slaven Bilic’s success so far since his £4m summer switch.

