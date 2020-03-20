Chris Brunt has provided West Brom unreal value for money

Chris Brunt could soon be saying goodbye to The Hawthorns.

Indeed, the Northern Irishman has recently stated that he doesn’t expect to be a West Brom player for much longer, and once both parties go their separate ways, neither club nor player can have any complaints about the past 12 years.

The Midlands club has provided Brunt with a platform to play football at the top level for over a decade with many great memories such as promotion back in 2010, and the lofty heights of an eighth-place Premier League finish in 2012/13.

Brunt himself has been a fantastic servant over the years, and it has to be said that he’s worked out to be one of the best value for money signings Albion have ever made.

Nobody could have imagined when he signed way back in 2007 that he would go on to play 419 games for the Baggies but here we are.

£3m was an absolute snip for the midfielder, playing a starring role for the club for over a decade, and the sheer number of games he’s played means that the club have only actually paid £7.2k per appearance.

He’s not just been making up the numbers either, on his day Brunt was a brilliant player.

49 goals and 89 assists makes for an excellent record, and at his best, he was one of the most dangerous creators in the Premier League.

Back in the 2010/11 season, he crafted nine assists, making him the joint-eighth best assister in the league, ahead of the likes of Rafael van der Vaart and David Silva.

Make no mistake about it, at his peak Brunt could mix it with the best of them, and when you combine that talent with such excellent longevity you get what can only be described as one of the best signings West Brom have ever made.

