West Brom keeping Bilic must be top summer priority

West Brom are on the verge of achieving a glorious return to the Premier League, just as long as the current campaign isn’t voided, of course.

The Baggies are sat in second position in the Championship, one point behind league leaders Leeds United and some six points clear of the dreaded playoff positions.

As a result of such an impressive season, other clubs have already attempted to try and swoop like vultures for the Albion chief-in-command Slaven Bilic.

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, Fenerbache were interested in making the Croatian their next manager with him reportedly top of club president Ali Koc’s wishlist.

And while nothing has come to fruition on that end, it is only fair to argue that should the Baggies earn promotion before the summer, his stock will undoubtedly rise as he’s clinched some form of success in the present day.

There have been other claims from the Express & Star that the west Midlands outfit would like to clinch loan star Filip Krovinovic at the end of his current spell after impressing at the Hawthorns.

The 24-year-old’s role in the starting XI has increased since the turn of the year following suspension to Matheus Pereira, and he has contributed with two goals and two assists as well as averaging 1.4 shots, 1.2 key passes and an 85.2% passing accuracy rate this season, via WhoScored.

Yes, a player of his class would thrive with more time and space on the ball in the top-flight, but that should by no means be their priority – it was Bilic who brought his fellow countryman to Albion along with their other enigmatic stars.

When announcing his appointment, sporting and technical director Luke Dowling described the 51-year-old as the “perfect fit” with a “wonderful aura about him”, and he hasn’t been wrong.

Bilic has been the one to orchestrate everything on the pitch, which in turn has given them a real chance at returning to the promised land, and therefore, he’s the most critical member of the Baggies setup.

Protect him at all costs.

