Jake Livermore could be handed an England boost

It’s a tough time to be a football fan.

The beautiful game has been put on hold in a number of major leagues due to the ongoing pandemic, and it seems that things aren’t going to get better anytime soon.

In fact, Euro 2020 is under serious threat, there are apparently plans to postpone the tournament until next year, and while that will be a nightmare for many, one man stands to benefit from the tournament postponement.

With West Brom on the verge of a return to the Premier League either via finishing in the top two, as they currently sit six points clear of Fulham, or by default as reports have stated that the Baggies could be handed a place in the top-flight if this season can’t be naturally concluded.

Albion’s return to England’s top division could hand Jake Livermore a chance to catch Gareth Southgate’s eye, and his performances this season have certainly shown he’s good enough if he keeps up his current form

Kalvin Phillips has been touted for a call-up in the Telegraph (via LeedsLive), even though the stats show that Livermore has been better than him lately, but somehow that’s been ignored by the England boss.

The fact of the matter is that it’ll be impossible to ignore Livermore’s form if he’s doing it at the top level, and if the Euros are delayed he may be able to fulfil his aspirations of playing at a major tournament for the Three Lions. It was noted last season that Jack Grealish needed to be playing in the Premier League to receive an England nod so this could be a huge boost for somebody else with the same aspirations.

With the former Tottenham man turning 31 this year, the next European Championships could be his last chance to play in a major competition for the national team.

If the competition is delayed he has a much greater chance of being called-up because the likelihood is that he’ll be strutting his stuff in the Premier League in the build-up to the tournament rather than the Championship.

