West Bromwich Albion bounced back from their defeat over the weekend with a comfortable win over Wigan Athletic, although the scoreline perhaps did not merit their play in this Championship clash.

It was a fixture that promised to have huge ramifications at both ends of the table, and with it has propelled the Baggies to within four points of the playoff spots.

Their 17 shots resulted in just one goal, outlining their continued profligacy in front of goal once more.

Carlos Corberan's side have now scored just eight times in their last nine games in all competitions, yet Daryl Dike did return to form with a rebound header after the ball had come back off the crossbar.

However, there was another promising performance from John Swift who created numerous chances, truly excelling after he was challenged to be the "creative spark" for the team by journalist Lewis Cox pre-game.

The 27-year-old more than stepped up to the task.

How did John Swift play against Wigan?

Having made the move to the Hawthorns in the summer for free, his nine goal contributions have outlined him as a consistent performer in the final third for a side that has endured a tumultuous campaign.

From Steve Bruce's woeful opening to the season to Corberan's focus on defensive solidity, he has been forced to feature in a multitude of roles for the betterment of the squad.

Last night finally afforded him that free role he had been craving, and Swift did not disappoint.

In fact, his 7.8 Sofascore rating was the highest of anyone on the pitch, even besting that of the match-winner Dike. The American striker offered a fine physical presence and an imperative focal point for the midfielder to star, as he would steal the show.

Before his 85th-minute substitution, he would record 63 touches, maintaining an 85% pass accuracy alongside a mammoth four key passes (via Sofascore).

One such cross was lauded by Cox yet again, who took to Twitter to highlight an "outrageous delivery". With the three attempted balls into the area from out wide, all three found a target.

Swift enjoyed a game of superlatives, playing a huge role in the narrow victory of his team. Perhaps now he could kick on to be the true catalyst in their push to regain Premier League football.