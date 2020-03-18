Lee Peltier signing is looking to be pointless

West Brom got a lot right in the January transfer window.

Callum Robinson has earned a lot of plaudits since joining on loan from Sheffield United and signing any player who contributed to 21 goals last season for less than £1m is a great bit of business.

However, as the weeks go by, one of Albion’s January moves is starting to look more and more foolish.

Indeed, Lee Peltier’s transfer from Cardiff to West Brom has seemingly been rendered pointless by the imposed delay on professional football in England.

The right-back was brought in to provide cover as it seemed Nathan Ferguson was set to leave the club in January, but his move didn’t come to fruition, and he’s now been sidelined with injury.

With Ferguson out injured, Peltier’s arrival still looked like a decent bit of business as he could provide some much-needed depth at the back, but now with no football until at least the start of next month, that is looking to be a bit of a moot point as Ferguson edges closer to recovery, with the Daily Mail stating last month that he could still play a part towards the end of the season.

Peltier is yet to make his debut for the Baggies, and that is looking less and less likely as the weeks go by.

If the powers that be decide to suspend the season, Peltier’s contract is up in the summer and it’d make sense for him to be let go after not playing a single game. If they decide to play behind closed doors, that won’t be until April, when Ferguson may be back ahead of him in the pecking order, and the same goes for if there are further delays.

Of course, West Brom couldn’t have seen this coming, but the lengthy delays that are now imposed has made this signing look pretty pointless.

