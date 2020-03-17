Ornstein update shows what Leeds should do with Berardi

There’s a lot of confusion around what the ongoing football delay will mean for certain players’ futures.

Loan deals are seemingly up in the air, and as it stands, contract expiry dates seem to be staying the same, meaning we could see a lot of players leave their clubs before the final game of the season as the peak of the pandemic is still predicted to be 10-14 weeks away.

At Leeds United this won’t be too much of an issue.

The Whites don’t have many key players out of contract this summer due to the great work they’ve done in tying down their star men, with the likes of Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez all signing new deals this season.

However, there is one contract situation that has been an ongoing saga for months that does need resolving.

Of course, we’re talking about Gaetano Berardi’s contract.

Reports have stated that his future is up in the air, and it looks like there’s every chance he could go on a free at the end of the season, but United need to make sure he doesn’t depart before the final game is played.

If this delay stretches on into the summer, United are at risk of losing the Swiss defender before the term concludes, and that would be something of a nightmare considering Berardi’s versatility and United’s lack of depth at the back.

The centre-back hasn’t been a key player this season, but he’s been needed on a number of occasions, and any injuries to Liam Cooper or Ben White would see Leeds left in a bit of a nightmare scenario if they allowed Berardi to leave the club.

Luckily, David Ornstein’s recent column states that FIFA and the FA may allow weekly rolling contracts for players whose deals are expiring this summer, and that’s something United need to consider for Berardi.

Having that extra depth, if only for the final weeks of the season, could be the difference between automatic promotion and a playoff place for the Whites.

