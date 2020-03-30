West Brom unlikely to revisit Mislav Orsic this summer

West Bromwich Albion are ‘highly unlikely’ to revisit one of their coveted January targets this summer, according to The Athletic’s Steve Madeley, who responded to a fan’s question in a recent Q&A.

What’s he said?

The Baggies are ever so close to clinching a return to the top-fight. If the season resumes, they’ll restart six points clear of the playoff positions with only nine games remaining.

Slaven Bilic bolstered his squad in January with Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson on a loan deal and Kamil Grosicki, who arrived from Hull City in a permanent switch.

The Telegraph reported Albion’s interest in Dinamo Zagreb winger Mislav Orsic with the Croatian prepared to pay £8m for his services, but evidently, nothing came to fruition.

And it appears as if that link is dead in the water after Madeley’s update, he said:

“Highly unlikely”

The 27-year-old has been in red hot form this campaign over in his native land, and would have been a very viable option for Bilic on the left flank, but that’s something that isn’t necessary anymore given the arrival of the Blades ace.

Although, there’s no guarantee that the club can seal him on a permanent deal in the future – or Grady Diangana either – so the Baggies could easily be back at square one.

Orsic has bagged 20 goals, including a hat-trick against Atalanta, who made the Champions League knockout stages. He has also been clocked at a rapid 31 kmph, which surely would have made him one of the more speedy threats out wide for Albion.

The Irishman has come in and made fans forget about the links to the Zagreb winger as he’s scored twice and provided one assist in eight league games.

Maybe it would be wise for the club to be open to the possibility of revisiting Orsic. Only time will tell if Bilic has enough options to mount a decent challenge in the top-flight.

