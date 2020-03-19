Nathan Ferguson would be foolish to rush his WBA exit

For one reason or another, Nathan Ferguson wants to leave West Brom.

The youngster’s stance on the matter has been abundantly clear, and there is a reason to expect him to depart this summer.

To be fair, you can understand why he’d want to leave, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are reportedly chasing him, and if you had the opportunity to sign for either of those European giants you’d jump at the chance.

However, there is reason to say that he should reconsider his trail of thought, even if it’s just temporarily.

The height of the current situation is still predicted to be 10-14 weeks away, and with the EFL stating that they want the season played out, it could easily run into the summer.

That sort of delay will cause a number of issues with contracts that may expire before the natural end of the season, but David Ornstein has reported that FIFA and the FA may greenlight the idea of weekly rolling contracts so that players can see out the campaign with their clubs before leaving on a free.

Although Ferguson wants out at the Hawthorns, he’d be very silly to not stay until the end of the season.

Ok, a move to Atletico Madrid or Juventus may be more lucrative, but this is Ferguson’s first chance to lift some silverware and earn a winners medal with West Brom battling it out for the Championship title – that’s before even mentioning the euphoria of being involved on the day the Baggies earn promotion.

If he does sign for one of these European giants he will likely lift bigger and better trophies than the Championship title, but he’s been at West Brom since he was eight years old, and he would be silly to want to leave just weeks before they achieve something as big as promotion to the top-flight.

Of course, this all relies on the club actually wanting him to stay through that period, and given his attitude towards re-signing in the past, there’s nothing saying that they’ll want to keep him on. However, if they do give him the chance to see out the season Ferguson should grab it with both hands.

