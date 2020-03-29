Oliver Burke is amongst West Brom’s worst ever signings

West Brom are a club that very rarely spend big.

The Baggies may have spent a lot of time in the Premier League, but they’ve only paid out an eight-figure fee for a player on seven occasions.

The Midlands club aren’t big spenders, therefore, when they do splash out it’s vital that they get it right, but on occasion, they’ve got it horribly wrong.

We’ve already been over how Brown Ideye is amongst Albion’s worst ever purchases, but there is one man who is still on the books at The Hawthorns who is rivalling him for that title.

Oliver Burke may only be 23 years old, but he has to go down as one of Albion’s worst recent buys.

The Midlands club paid a hefty £15m fee to lure the Scot from RB Leipzig back in 2017, and since then his career has been on a continuous downward trajectory.

It’s bad enough when you’re a £15m signing not starting every week, but not getting a game for a team that ended up being relegated is quite simply embarrassing.

Perhaps the drop in standard was exactly what the winger needed to shine at The Hawthorns, but that didn’t prove to be the case as he’s played just five times since the club’s relegation, being loaned out twice during that time.

At 23 he still has time to turn things around, but almost three years on from his arrival, he’s cost the Baggies £750k per game, and that is absolutely shocking value for money.

The worst part is that he’s not even impressing out on loan.

He has just one goal and one assist to his name this season for Alaves, and that won’t have done much to make Slaven Bilic sit up and take notice, never mind consider bringing him back into the fold.

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Burke, but as it stands, the wide man is amongst the worst signings in the club’s history.

