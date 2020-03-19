Premier League update may impact West Brom

West Brom may have received the EFL’s intentions yesterday, but their promotion chances still hang in the balance due to the Premier League’s stance on the matter.

The bigwigs of the top-flight will meet later today before coming to their own verdict, which the Baggies will surely be hoping is in line with the Football League as they want to try and complete the current campaign when possible to do so.

As a separate entity, the Premier League could quite easily restrict promotion and relegation if they wanted to, so West Brom should be taking in any news from the meeting with keen interest.

Although, Joseph Masi of the Express & Star doesn’t expect a major decision today…

Everything up for debate at the Premier League meeting. Declaring the season null & void, ending it now & promoting Albion & Leeds & also seeing out the campaign behind closed doors. No decision will be reached today. But it will still be interesting to see what emerges #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) March 19, 2020

This is quite crucial given the uncertainty sweeping the sport right now. Currently, English football is in lockdown with many teams sending their players home to self-isolate.

The Premier League have a big call to make, especially as it is hard to suggest a definitive outcome that caters and suits the agenda of every single team involved.

Albion will have that promotion push at the back of their minds whatever the decision, barring a drastic drop in form, they were merely nine games from securing a return to the Premier League.

And in other news, Rekeem Harper posts Instagram video from home…