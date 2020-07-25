Quiz: Can you answer these 10 questions about West Brom’s promotion-winning season?

West Bromwich Albion have sealed their return to the Premier League following after their 2-2 draw with Queens Park Rangers proved to be enough on the most dramatic final day of the Championship season.

Slaven Bilic’s men entered the match knowing three points would guarantee promotion following a long and testing campaign, but anything less than a victory would have them relying on results elsewhere with Brentford sitting just one point behind them.

However, Brentford fell to a last-gasp defeat against Barnsley who ran out 2-1 winners at Griffin Park, and this result in West London meant West Brom sealed second spot after their draw against QPR created a two-point margin ahead of the Bees.

It was certainly a tense finale for West Brom who have been indifferent since the season’s resumption, but their triumphant outcome is still wholly deserved given Bilic’s men have been in the promotion mix since the very start of the campaign.

So, how much can you remember about Albion’s promotion-wining 2019/20 campaign? Take our quiz to find out…