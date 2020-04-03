Quiz: Obscure former West Brom players

It’s been a terrific season so far for second-place West Brom and Baggies fans everywhere will be hoping it doesn’t end up null and void due to the ongoing global crisis.

It will no doubt be playing on the minds of Hawthorns fanatics and with that in mind, FFC are offering a welcome distraction in the form of a quiz that will really test your West Brom knowledge.

We’ve run the rule through West Brom’s recent history and plucked out a spate of particularly obscure former players. All you need to do is name them – but trust us when we tell you it’s easier said than done.

So, Baggies fans, what are you waiting for? Test yourself on the quiz below and be sure to compare your scores with colleagues, friends and family so you can find out if you are indeed the ultimate master of West Brom trivia.

Best of luck…