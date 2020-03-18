West Brom’s Rekeem Harper posts video from home

West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper is the latest footballer getting involved in the current viral craze sweeping English football.

With there being a lockdown on fixtures, players are being nominated to do a keepy-up challenge with a toilet roll whilst many are self-isolating at home with training also off for many clubs.

The 20-year-old Baggies starlet posted a video to his Instagram story earlier this afternoon.

Harper was challenged by his Albion teammate and fellow academy graduate Kyle Edwards and he can be seen managing to keep it up a few times before striking it at the camera.

The midfielder has subsequently nominated Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka as well as both Matheus Pereira and Dara O’Shea.

Players from across the globe have got involved in the challenge, too, as football aims to do its part in spreading awareness about the current pandemic.

