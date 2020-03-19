West Brom’s Kane Wilson will have learnt a lot this season

West Brom may have had a brilliant season, losing just five league games since the start of the campaign, but as always they’ll still have one eye on their long-term future.

The Baggies are very fortunate in that they have a number of talented youngsters at the club, be that Rayhaan Tulloch who has earned plenty of plaudits this season, or Alex Palmer who has been performing better than Sam Johnstone while out on loan.

However, there is one youngster who may have learnt more than any other loanee this term, and that’s Kane Wilson.

The 20-year-old is still finding his feet in the professional game, and this season will have helped him learn a lot about his own game.

Indeed, Wilson has not only had his first taste of senior football this season, but he’s played in six different positions for Tranmere, appearing as a full-back, winger and wide midfielder on both the left and the right flank.

Right-back has been his home more often than not playing seven times there, but his WhoScored ratings seem to suggest that he’s better in other positions.

The West Brom loanee averages just a 6.66 rating when playing at right-back, but in four other areas, his average rating is above seven.

Of course, he’s also learnt which positions he isn’t suited to.

His only appearance as a left-midfielder this term seemed to be a bit of a disaster as he had a 6.27 rating while also being dispossessed twice and having four unsuccessful dribbles in a defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Notably, his best display of the campaign did come when playing at right-back, specifically against Bolton in the early stages of the campaign. Wilson made three tackles and performed a combined four key passes and dribbles.

Where the youngster goes from here in his career is unknown, he’s an inexperienced player with a number of years ahead of him, but once he gets to the point where he’s ready to hang up his boots he may well look back at his time at Tranmere as one of the most important years of his life.

The very fact he’s been handed a number of different challenges in so many separate positions should stand him in good stead.

