Euro delay has come at the worst time for Robson-Kanu

Hal Robson-Kanu is having undoubtedly the best season of his career so far.

There are still nine league games to go but the striker has already scored more goals this season than he has in any other campaign, and the attacker’s form would have had many Wales fans licking their lips ahead of Euro 2020.

Robson-Kanu has already lit up the European Championships once in his career with his Johan Cruyff-esque turn and finish against Belgium back in 2016 creating headlines all over the continent, and he looked set to be a real asset for Wales once again after this purple patch.

Watch West Bromwich Albion Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Unfortunately, it’s not quite worked out like that.

Euro 2020 has now become Euro 2021, and that could be an absolute momentum shredder for the Wales international.

So much can change within a year. This time last season, Robson-Kanu was halfway through a campaign where he scored just four league goals, but 12 months later he’s topping the scoring charts for one of the Championship’s leading promotion contenders.

Look back at Robson-Kanu’s career and this season looks more and more like an anomaly.

Indeed, he’d never hit double figures before this campaign, and he’d actually scored 12 league goals in his last four seasons combined before this one.

1 of 18 Can you name this obscure former West Brom player? Marek Cech Vladirmir Labant Stanislav Varga Slizard Nemeth

The saying goes ‘form is temporary, class is permanent’, and unfortunately that may ring true here, as the forward’s career thus far shows that he doesn’t have the quality to sustain what he has shown this term.

The stats show that the likelihood is that Robson-Kanu’s form will revert to the mean over the next 12 months and the form he has shown this season could very easily be a distant memory by the time the European Championships finally roll around.

Fingers crossed that isn’t the case and the Albion forward can keep finding the net for the next 12 months and go into the tournament brimming with confidence – but his career suggests that’s incredibly unlikely.

In other news, West Brom should offer this man fresh and unique contract terms.