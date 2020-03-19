The Verdict: West Brom playing with fire over Rayhaan Tulloch?

West Bromwich Albion will not be playing football for the next month at the very least with the Football Association clamping down on all match action until April 30th at the earliest.

So now it may be wise to assess the situation amongst the squad ahead of a potentially massive summer of transfer activity, you’d imagine, barring any catastrophic collapse, that the Baggies will be in the top-flight once again as they hold a six-point cushion to the playoff positions with only nine games left to play.

Should West Brom give Tulloch a new deal?

There are a couple of promising youngsters out of contract, such as Kyle Edwards, who The Athletic last reported was in advanced negotiations with the club in January – although, nothing since.

They have also claimed that Albion appear likely to let prodigal striker Rayhaan Tulloch leave the Hawthorns, a questionable ploy given his recent involvement in their FA Cup fixtures.

Are they wise to make a decision like this? Some of our writers have each given their verdicts…

Danny Lewis

“Tulloch is only 19 years old, so the fact that he has been trusted enough to make three FA Cup substitute appearances shows that there must be something in him that Slaven Bilic likes. Therefore, there should definitely be no rush to get him out of the Hawthorns, regardless of what league West Brom find themselves in next season.

“It could be worth letting him head out on loan to offer more of an indication into what he is capable of in senior football before getting him out of the club. Considering West Brom’s recent track record of losing talented youngsters, forcing one to leave would be a seriously foolish move.”

Matt Dawson

“This is utterly baffling from Dowling. West Brom’s troubled history when it comes to losing their best young players is well documented and seeing another fall through their grasp would really defy belief. Think Tyler Roberts and Kemar Roofe, as well as Louis Barry who has now rather farcically ended up at Aston Villa via Barcelona. Throw Morgan Rogers, now of Manchester City, into the mix and you have a line of talent who could have been starring for Albion and having a huge role to play in their future.

“Rayhaan Tulloch may not have been given a chance in the league, but if European sides continue to monitor Jamie Soule and Nathan Ferguson leaves too, as has been touted, they could see three of the brightest sparks walk out the exit door. This is the last thing Slaven Bilic needs, especially with the Premier League beckoning. Dowling can erase memories of Albion’s past by handing the teenager a new contract at the Hawthorns. Failure to do so and one has to argue whether West Brom are actually serious about developing their own talent.”

Kealan Hughes

“This is a tricky one for Bilic. While he will be keen to put a long-term project in place, which includes promoting young players into first-team action, he will know that doing so could risk promotion, or relegation from the Premier League next year if they do go up.

“In regard to Tulloch, there is no point at all in allowing him to leave on a free, not when he has promised so much so far.

“He has nine goals in 14 appearances in Premier League 2 this term for West Brom under 23s, and he could thrive even more playing in front of the likes of Matheus Pereira next season – he may just need that chance.

“As a result, Bilic should concentrate on keeping him at the club, as he may emulate Berahino, the one-time trouble-maker who is now living it up in the Belgian top tier.”

Lewis Blain

“Make no bones about it, West Brom, Slaven Bilic, and Luke Dowling will all regret letting Rayhaan Tulloch leave this summer. Pretty much every single youngster they’ve lost has gone on to forge somewhat a decent career – or at least has the potential to.

“Think of Izzy Brown to Morgan Rodgers to Louie Barry and even soon-to-be Nathan Ferguson.

“What is even more damning is the fact that Albion’s current striking options are hardly world-beaters and two of them, notably Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu will be over 30 come next season.

“Tulloch is rated highly by the club, which makes a decision not to hand him a new contract all that more perplexing. This could be a disaster they live to rue.”

