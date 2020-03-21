 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
West Brom fans discuss Sadio Berahino after recent footage

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 21/3/2020 | 07:45pm

West Brom fans were left stunned by former starlet Sadio Berahino after he posted a clip to Instagram of him donning a Baggies shirt while doing a challenge that has swept the world of football during its current suspension.

The 26-year-old, who now plies his trade for Zulte Waregem, is seen attempting keepie-uppies with toilet roll before challenging fellow ex-Albion stars Romelu Lukaku and Youssouf Mulumbu to do the same.

Berahino has always divided opinion at the Hawthorns after infamously trying to force an exit away from the club to Tottenham Hotspur back in 2015.

Is there any love lost now?

Here’s how supporters have been reacting…

Going by the above reaction, then the answer would be yes as Berahino was blasted for being an “idiot” who is “overrated” and “greedy”.

The former academy starlet bagged 36 goals in 121 appearances for the Baggies before securing a move to Stoke City and has since found himself trying to save his career in Belgium.

Although this campaign, he appears to be doing quite well having found the net eight times in 22 matches for the Jupiler Pro League outfit.

Others weren’t so scathing in their reviews of the 26-year-old with many believing he was an absolute waste of talent who probably should have done better with his talents.

