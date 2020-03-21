West Brom fans discuss Sadio Berahino after recent footage

West Brom fans were left stunned by former starlet Sadio Berahino after he posted a clip to Instagram of him donning a Baggies shirt while doing a challenge that has swept the world of football during its current suspension.

The 26-year-old, who now plies his trade for Zulte Waregem, is seen attempting keepie-uppies with toilet roll before challenging fellow ex-Albion stars Romelu Lukaku and Youssouf Mulumbu to do the same.

Berahino has always divided opinion at the Hawthorns after infamously trying to force an exit away from the club to Tottenham Hotspur back in 2015.

Is there any love lost now?

Here’s how supporters have been reacting…

if only he kept his head and didn’t get greedy — andrews🏃🏻 (@Callumm_Andrews) March 20, 2020

Hes a troublemaker, also he probably wont reach the standard he was now. Good riddance to him — Paul Knight (@paulknight1976) March 20, 2020

What a beg, good riddance. — Adam Clarke (@Casualnotcrimin) March 21, 2020

Advisors* – He had many of them. And to be honest I think the outcome is still the same. He's an idiot. — Baggies Facts (@Baggies_Facts) March 21, 2020

Most overrated player on the planet, heart broken we didn’t get 20mil of Spurs — Daniel Roberts (@theaceface1) March 21, 2020

Going by the above reaction, then the answer would be yes as Berahino was blasted for being an “idiot” who is “overrated” and “greedy”.

The former academy starlet bagged 36 goals in 121 appearances for the Baggies before securing a move to Stoke City and has since found himself trying to save his career in Belgium.

Although this campaign, he appears to be doing quite well having found the net eight times in 22 matches for the Jupiler Pro League outfit.

Others weren’t so scathing in their reviews of the 26-year-old with many believing he was an absolute waste of talent who probably should have done better with his talents.

Wonder if he regrets his attitude & commitment towards the club now — Jamie Rossiter (@Jay89R) March 20, 2020

What a waste of talent was one of the best finishers at the Albion in last ten years also — Kris (@kikwba9) March 21, 2020

Kid could play shame waisted talent — colin berry (@berry_colin) March 20, 2020

Waste of a talent. — Paul Hughes (@Cheshirebaggie) March 21, 2020

He obviously wishes he was still here…….real shame. Could have been an Albion great. — Kenny Burns (@kennnyburns) March 21, 2020

