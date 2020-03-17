The Verdict: Has Kyle Edwards earned a new deal?

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic will soon be faced with a major decision, although the current suspension to English football has given him time to think about it.

Young winger Kyle Edwards is out of contract this summer and there has been no further news since The Athletic revealed that talks between Albion and the 22-year-old were progressing back in January.

New deals for the likes of Hal Robson-Kanu and Dara O’Shea have been announced throughout the season, so why nothing on this one?

Should West Brom tie Kyle Edwards down to a new deal?

It’s claimed that the academy graduate could see his wages increased from £1k-per-week to £10k-per-week as he’s become a member of the first-team setup.

But is it a wise move to make? He’s only returned two goals and one assist in the Championship this term.

Here are the verdicts from our writers…

Danny Lewis

“Edwards is surely running out of chances to prove himself at West Brom, considering he is now 22 years old. There is, obviously, a possibility that he could come good, but Bilic should stop being so patient and put his trust elsewhere.

“If he wants to look within West Brom, he may be better off trying Jonathan Leko. Before getting injured, the 20-year-old recorded five goals and four assists from 19 Championship starts and two substitute appearances on loan at Charlton Athletic, becoming an important part of Lee Bowyer’s side.

“Leko is two years younger than Edwards and did this in a side that has struggled at the bottom end of the league for the majority of the season – he is more deserving of a chance.”

Kealan Hughes

“It is clear Slaven Bilic rates Kyle Edwards highly likely that it is only a matter of time before the winger is handed a new deal, or starts more often for that matter.

“The Baggies’ boss has trusted the 21-year-old to feature 28 times promotion-chasing season despite there being a lot at stake, and several other quality wide options such as eight-goal Matt Phillips and Grady Diangana, who has made 10 goal contributions.

“Edwards was even handed the captain’s armband in a match against Fulham earlier in the season and that underlines his position in the squad.

“His starting chances may be limited currently but he has an exciting future ahead of him and could be worth a lot of money, so it could be disastrous to let him run down his contract”

Viji Jeevathayalan

“Not giving Edwards a new deal could haunt Bilic in the years to come. The Baggies have got somewhat of an unwanted reputation for letting talented starlets walk through the exit door at Hawthorns, and they desperately cannot afford to have another repeat of situations from yesteryear.

“Yes, Edwards’ performances thus far have hardly set the world alight – he has scored just twice in 30 games across all competitions this season – but this really has been his breakthrough campaign. Very rarely will young players hit the ground running for the first-team, and giving them the time to grow and develop is imperative.

“Another season working under Bilic and the pressures of playing for the Baggies will provide the club with a more accurate reflection of where Edwards stands. But for now, a new deal should be a priority for Bilic.”

Lewis Blain

“West Brom have historically let all their young stars leave the club through this very situation – by leaving any chance of a new contract until the last minute. But maybe they have played this one right.

“The Baggies’ ambition is to be in the Premier League, and I have my reservations over whether or not Kyle Edwards can cut the mustard at that level just yet. If he does extend, he may be better off going out on loan. I’m certain they will find other transfer targets to opt for over him during the summer – should they go up – maybe they could reignite interest in Mislav Orsic for example. If so, Edwards’ standing in the squad will only decrease.

“Albion can afford to get rid of the 22-year-old this summer, knowing that they have a wealth of options and potential which comes with a promotion.”

