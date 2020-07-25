West Brom back in the Premier League: The 15 defining moments of their promotion campaign
One of the most dramatic Championship final days in recent memory saw the race for automatic promotion run to the wire, but it was West Brom who eventually booked a place in the Premier League following their draw with QPR.
Slaven Bilic’s men were locked in a head-to-head battle with Brentford for second spot heading into the final match of the season, but the Bees’ surprise 2-1 defeat against Barnsley meant West Brom were promoted regardless of their result against QPR.
Albion were held to a 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns by their West London visitors – with Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson on target for the hosts – and the final whistle was followed by pandemonium when news of the outcome at Griffin Park filtered through.
It means that West Brom’s two-year absence from the Premier League has come to an end, with the Midlands outfit making amends for last season’s play-off heartache by booking their place in next season’s top flight alongside league champions Leeds United.
It has been a remarkable season at West Brom which has been packed with twists and turns, but here are the 15 defining moments of their successful promotion charge…