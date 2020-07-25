One of the most dramatic Championship final days in recent memory saw the race for automatic promotion run to the wire, but it was West Brom who eventually booked a place in the Premier League following their draw with QPR.

Slaven Bilic’s men were locked in a head-to-head battle with Brentford for second spot heading into the final match of the season, but the Bees’ surprise 2-1 defeat against Barnsley meant West Brom were promoted regardless of their result against QPR.

Albion were held to a 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns by their West London visitors – with Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson on target for the hosts – and the final whistle was followed by pandemonium when news of the outcome at Griffin Park filtered through.

It means that West Brom’s two-year absence from the Premier League has come to an end, with the Midlands outfit making amends for last season’s play-off heartache by booking their place in next season’s top flight alongside league champions Leeds United.

It has been a remarkable season at West Brom which has been packed with twists and turns, but here are the 15 defining moments of their successful promotion charge…