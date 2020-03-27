West Brom need to stop losing their young players

West Brom have got a lot of things right over the past 12 months.

Slaven Bilic has come in and immediately improved the Baggies, taking them to the verge of promotion to the Premier League, sitting six points clear of third place with nine games to go.

However, there is one issue that has consistently plagued Albion over the past year and that’s been their inability to keep hold of their talented young players.

Louie Barry has already left, jetting off to Barcelona last summer before coming back to England to play for Aston Villa.

Now it seems as though two more highly-rated teenagers will be out the door at The Hawthorns.

Nathan Ferguson has made his intention to leave West Brom abundantly clear over the past few months, and with Crystal Palace, Juventus and Atletico Madrid all apparently keeping an eye on him.

Ferguson isn’t the only one who may be leaving this summer though as Rayhaan Tulloch’s contract situation is also up in the air with the Baggies reportedly playing hardball with the teenager whose current deal expires in the summer.

This isn’t a new trend at West Brom with the likes of Morgan Rogers and Tyler Roberts also leaving in recent years, but it is a scenario that needs to be stopped immediately.

What’s the point of even having an academy system if any half-decent player that comes through leaves before they’re even able to forge a career?

In short, Albion are failing the academy team.

They may have reached the FA Youth Cup semi-finals last term but they are not making the most of the prospects that are coming through. They desperately need to avoid these situations in the future by keeping their youngsters happy and tying them down to decent contracts.

