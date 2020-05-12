West Brom fans unleash at Saido Berahino after latest remarks

West Brom fans have been left furious by Saido Berahino some three years after the controversial academy star departed the Midlands outfit.

This week the 26-year-old was in conversation with the Counter Attack podcast where he claimed that he supports the Baggies and would “100%” welcome a return to the Hawthorns if the opportunity ever presented itself.

Would you have Saido Berahino back at WBA?

100%! Vote NO! Vote

Berahino infamously fell out with the Albion hierarchy over a failed transfer to Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 and relationships were never repaired as he joined Stoke City in the summer of 2017 for £15m.

He now finds himself plying his trade in the Belgian top-flight for Zulte Waregam.

But there’s clearly no love lost between the West Brom graduate and the Baggies faithful.

Many have quickly slammed Berahino for his behaviour and hoped that he would never make the return to his boyhood club – even if he has grown up considerably since his acrimonious departure.

Here’s how the supporters have been reacting to his comments…

Now he wants us? Agahaha we're too big for you little man — ً (@FtblAustinx) May 11, 2020

In all honesty I'd rather we re-signed a 35 y/o Sherjill MacDonald or even better still a 47 y/o Fabian De Freitas… #WBA https://t.co/OGY8NuSC0a — Baggies Facts (@Baggies_Facts) May 11, 2020

– @SBerahino Saido, you're not going to come back, forget about it – you've already done it, you've proven your true colours, let it go.#wba https://t.co/gqOOn3VswQ — Dawson (@WBA365) May 11, 2020

Nathan Ferguson take note you could end up like this! #wba https://t.co/8n5jIEKCIP — Robert Smart (@RobSmart99) May 11, 2020

Nathan Ferguson in 5 years. Don’t make the same mistake #WBA https://t.co/afu0MRxE79 — Josh (@JoshhWBA) May 11, 2020

😂😂😂😂 oh I’ve split my sides laughing at that one. I bet he would. What’s he done since leaving ….. — Steven Jones (@steve8412) May 11, 2020

He’s burnt his bridges for me, which is a shame as he had loads of talent. Badly advised and too temperamental. — Andrew Morris (@AndyMoz18) May 11, 2020

Proper wind up merchant — The Stupendous Fabuloso Charisma Channel (@sfcc1969) May 11, 2020

No NO NO…….. Waster — Paul Drinkwater (@thedrinky) May 11, 2020

I bet he would 😂😂😂 — Chris bull (@Chrisbull84) May 11, 2020

Sorry Saido greed and escorts blew your chance pal.

I wouldn’t welcome that type back in the passion I have for my club 👍🏻 — ant martin (@Ant262Ant) May 11, 2020

Noooooooo way. The club and fans gave him everything when he had nothing. Could have been a legend like super Bob and cyrlle etc. — Buzz Scott (@BuzzScott1) May 11, 2020

