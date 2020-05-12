 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
West Brom fans unleash at Saido Berahino after latest remarks

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 12/5/2020 | 11:45am

West Brom fans have been left furious by Saido Berahino some three years after the controversial academy star departed the Midlands outfit.

This week the 26-year-old was in conversation with the Counter Attack podcast where he claimed that he supports the Baggies and would “100%” welcome a return to the Hawthorns if the opportunity ever presented itself.

Would you have Saido Berahino back at WBA?

100%!

100%!

NO!

NO!

Berahino infamously fell out with the Albion hierarchy over a failed transfer to Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 and relationships were never repaired as he joined Stoke City in the summer of 2017 for £15m.

He now finds himself plying his trade in the Belgian top-flight for Zulte Waregam.

But there’s clearly no love lost between the West Brom graduate and the Baggies faithful.

Many have quickly slammed Berahino for his behaviour and hoped that he would never make the return to his boyhood club – even if he has grown up considerably since his acrimonious departure.

Here’s how the supporters have been reacting to his comments…

