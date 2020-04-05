West Brom set to finally lose Nathan Ferguson

According to The Express and Star, Crystal Palace are confident they will complete their move for Nathan Ferguson when the transfer window opens this summer.

What’s the word?

The West Brom starlet was ever so close to a move to Selhurst Park in the January transfer window, with a reported £10m fee being agreed by the two sides.

However, the deal collapsed at the final minute when Palace appeared to pick up a problem with the defender’s knee during his medical examination – Ferguson has since undergone surgery to solve it.

Now, The Express and Star claim that with Ferguson’s contract set to expire in the summer, he is “destined to continue his career elsewhere”, and that Palace are confident they will finally get their man.

Moving on

Well, it appears the Ferguson saga is finally set to reach its end over these coming months.

Whilst the Baggies may have harboured hopes of retaining him for the long-term after his switch to Palace in the January transfer window fell through, this latest developments means they can finally start drawing up plans for the future.

The uncertainty surrounding him up to this point would have made it difficult for Slaven Bilic to truly start thinking about next season, and even for figuring out what their transfer plans should look like.

But if it’s now understood that Ferguson will leave, and will join Palace for a big-money deal, then Bilic can start planning on how to reinvest that potential money and which areas need strengthening ahead of their possible return to the Premier League for next season.

Meanwhile, West Brom should make keeping this man their priority.