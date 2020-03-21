West Brom can’t lose Matheus Pereira amid PL interest

Amidst the ongoing uncertainty surrounding football at the moment, attentions naturally have turned towards the summer transfer window.

For West Brom, promotion to the Premier League this seasons doubly important, with speculation in recent days rampant that some top-flight sides are already circling like vultures over their best players.

According to Football Insider, West Ham are monitoring Matheus Pereira ahead of the summer, and that a Hammers source has revealed “that the club have been impressed” by what they have seen, and “intend to keep tabs on his situation as they begin planning for next season.”

Watch West Bromwich Albion Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

It’s no surprise really that other clubs are registering an interest in some of the Baggies’ key performers – ultimately, it should be taken as a sign of respect and a vindication of the excellent work Slaven Bilic is doing at the Hawthorns.

Having joined on a season-long loan before the beginning of this season, Pereira has really put his stamp on proceedings. The £10.8m-rated ace has played 34 times across all competitions, and has been an absolute revelation in West Brom’s bid to return to the top-flight this year.

He has netted six times and provided a whopping 16 assists in the Championship alone, and has come up with some scintillating performances – not least the 5-1 thrashing of Swansea back in early December when he scored one and set up three others.

Would Matheus Pereira boss things in the Premier League?

Yes Vote No Vote

It was no surprise that speaking after the game, Bilic waxed lyrical about the Brazilian’s abilities. He said: “Pereira is a great player, a great talent, he’s very hungry, he likes to learn, he wants to improve and he’s enjoying it.”

Simply put, if West Brom’s promotion to the Premier League is confirmed, then Luke Dowling’s first order of business should be to ensure that they seal a permanent deal for Pereira. They just cannot afford to lose out on his signature to another side, particularly after the kind of barn-storming debut campaign he has enjoyed at the club.

Meanwhile, this ace should go down as one of West Brom’s best ever buys.