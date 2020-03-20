West Brom shouldn’t hesitate to ditch Barry

This football delay has cast a lot of uncertainty around the future of a number of players.

Indeed, with the height of the pandemic predicted to be between 10-14 weeks away, it’s plausible that this season will run into the summer, and that sparks a number of questions around players’ contract situations.

Football London recently spoke to an agent who believes that there is no legal ground to make a player stay beyond their contract expiry dates.

David Ornstein has now reported on a potential solution to this issue, claiming FIFA and the FA are willing to greenlight weekly rolling contracts for players whose deals expire this summer.

This could be a great solution for clubs who risk losing players who they don’t want to make a decision on just yet, and that is the case at West Brom.

The Baggies have decisions to make with a few players such as Kyle Edwards and Chris Brunt, and we’ve already been over why the Midlands club should be offering Brunt the chance to see out the season.

Another man whose deal is up this summer is Gareth Barry, and it’s increasingly hard to make a case for him getting a renewed deal, even if it is a rolling one.

Barry is quite simply surplus to requirements, playing just 89 minutes all term, and there’s no real sentimental reason to keep him around either.

The fact that he’s on £20k a week makes this an absolute no-brainer, he’s proven himself to be a complete and utter waste of money throughout the season, and there’s no reason why Albion should extend that financial burden for longer than they need to.

Unfortunately, this should be the end of the road for the midfielder, and while it’s a shame that he may miss out on the celebrations that come with Albion’s potential league win, he’s not played enough games to get a winner’s medal anyway.

