Brown Ideye has to be considered one of WBA’s biggest flops

Historically, West Brom aren’t big spenders.

Despite investing a fair amount during their spell in the Premier League, they’ve only paid out seven eight-figure fees in their history.

Unfortunately, not all of their big-money signings have gone to plan.

The likes of Salomon Rondon and Jake Livermore have proven to be good additions, with a number of years of service and in Rondon’s case a fair amount of goals, hitting at least nine strikes in all competitions in each of his three terms at Albion. Livermore, meanwhile, is still at the club after previously featuring regularly for England.

However, some haven’t worked out all that well.

Oliver Burke has continuously been shipped out on loan since his arrival and a release clause meant that West Brom lost a fair amount of money on Jay Rodriguez, despite him netting 22 Championship goals before his departure.

Watch West Bromwich Albion Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

But, if we’re talking about the biggest flop the Hawthorns has ever seen we have to look at the first player they ever spent £10m on.

Brown Ideye arrived in the Midlands in 2014 as the club’s record signing, with Albion shelling out £10m to land the Nigerian.

Alan Irvine had every right to be buzzing with this deal, after all, Ideye had scored 15 goals in France’s top division a few seasons prior, outscoring the likes of Olivier Giroud and Eden Hazard in the process, but he simply couldn’t bring that form to England.

24 games and four goals was all Ideye could muster up in the Premier League before being shipped out the very next summer to Olympiacos, costing Albion £2.5m per goal.

Any signing flopping that badly hurts a lot, but when it’s your club-record arrival and the first player you’ve ever spent £10m on it’s even worse.

1 of 18 Can you name this obscure former West Brom player? Marek Cech Vladirmir Labant Stanislav Varga Slizard Nemeth

Ideye surely has to go down as one of the biggest flops in the Baggies’ history, and one of the biggest transfer regrets the club will ever have.

The forward is now playing his football in Greece for Aris.

In other news, A recent report has shown just what calibre a manager Slaven Bilic is.