Peter Odemwingie is one of West Brom’s best ever buys

Mention the name Peter Odemwingie to your average football fan and you’ll probably be met with laughter.

Indeed, despite the Nigerian being quite a decent player on his day, the wider footballing world remembers him mostly for his failed deadline day move to QPR when he turned up to Loftus Road without a deal even being arranged.

However, the striker deserves a much greater legacy than that.

The previous description of ‘quite decent’ was actually underselling him a little bit, and when he was on form he was one of the best players in the Premier League during his time at West Brom.

Odemwingie one of the best players in the Premier League on his day? It sounds preposterous, but it’s true.

The man was the epitome of a form player, scoring in runs before going on lengthy droughts, but when he was on form, there were very few footballers in England who could hold a candle to him.

Odemwingie may have only played 90 games for West Brom, but he won three Premier League Player of the Month Awards during that time, that’s as many as Ruud van Nistelrooy and Gareth Bale managed in their entire tenure in the Premier League, and they both played more games than Odemwingie’s tally of 90 for Albion.

Only 26 Premier League Player of the Month awards were handed out during the Nigerian’s spell at The Hawthorns, and he won three of them meaning that 11.5% of the time he was considered the best player in the league, and barring Robin van Persie, that’s more than any other player during that period.

31 goals in 90 games is a more than respectable tally, but when you throw in the 17 assists that’s more than a goal contribution every other game.

Odemwingie may be mostly remembered as Sky Sports’ laughing stock for that failed deadline day move, but the real joke should be on QPR who missed out on a supremely talented player that day.

For just £2m in 2010, the striker has to be considered one of Albion’s best ever buys.

