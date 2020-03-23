West Brom need to replace Gayle and Rodriguez this summer

At the beginning of the summer, promotion to the Premier League seemed a tough task for West Brom.

It’s not that they weren’t a talented outfit with a good manager, but they’d just lost 46 goals worth of talent as Dwight Gayle and Jay Rodriguez both departed the club.

Somehow, it seems that the Baggies are in a great position to pull it off – they’re six points clear of third place with nine games to go, and they’ve been brilliant all season, losing just five league games.

They’re the joint-highest scoring team in the division, but despite that fact their top scorer has just 10 goals.

Indeed, the Baggies have relied heavily on spreading the goals throughout the side, with the likes of Matheus Pereira, Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana all chipping in with at least five each.

However, in the Premier League, Albion won’t be the same dominant force, and their style of play will likely have to change.

Chances will be much harder to come by as they come up against some of the world’s top defensive talent, and they need to make the most of any opportunities they carve out.

They need players in the mould of Gayle and Rodriguez who are natural finishers and will put away any chances they get, and at the moment they don’t have that in their squad as their top-scoring striker is Hal Robson-Kanu who has hit just 10 goals.

The Darren Moore favourites were never adequately replaced at The Hawthorns with Kenneth Zohore and Charlie Austin netting just 11 league goals between them after arriving this summer, and that is something that needs rectifying.

The Baggies’ chances of staying up in the Premier League will be greatly increased if they have a player they can rely on to put the ball in the net week in week out, and that should be their priority this summer.

