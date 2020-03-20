What have we learned about Nathan Ferguson this season?

West Brom have every right to be buzzing with their season so far.

The Baggies have been brilliant in the Championship, losing just five times all season to work themselves into a strong position, sitting second-place in the division with just nine games to go.

However, there are mixed feelings to be had about one man.

Indeed, Nathan Ferguson has had a breakthrough season at the Hawthorns, but we have learnt a lot about him as a player, both positively and negatively.

Here’s three things that have become apparent throughout 2019/20…

Best position

Ferguson is an exciting young talent in that he can operate on either side of the defence, but as is the case with many players it seems as though he has one side he prefers.

Indeed, the teenager performs better when he’s utilised on the right rather than on the left.

His WhoScored average rating is better when he plays on the right, while he also makes three times as many key passes per game as well as more clearances per game.

The full-back may have a bright future, but he needs to make right-back his home long-term.

Lack of loyalty

While there is a lot to be happy with Ferguson for, one trait that he seemingly doesn’t possess is loyalty.

The teenager’s contract is up at the end of the season, and he’s made it abundantly clear that he isn’t going to be signing an extension.

The full-back has been linked with the likes of Juventus and Atletico Madrid, so you can understand why he’s got his eyes on a move, but he’s not shown any semblance of loyalty after coming through the ranks at the Midlands club.

Replaceable

While it’ll be sad to see Ferguson go at the end of the campaign, it won’t be the end of the world for the Baggies.

Ferguson has missed 16 games this season, and West Brom have lost just two of those matches, showing that they’re still a strong side without the young defender.

Hopefully, the Midlands club cope just as well when he leaves at the end of the season.

