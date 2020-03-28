Saido Berahino is one of the best and worst sales WBA ever made

When you think of players who never fulfilled their potential, Saido Berahino has to be one of the first names that springs to mind.

The striker seemed to have the world at his feet as a youngster after netting 14 Premier League goals during the 2014/15 season as a 22-year-old.

Berahino looked to be the jewel in West Brom’s crown for years to come after breaking through at such a young age.

In the end, it didn’t quite work out like that, but somehow he managed to simultaneously be one of the Baggies best and worst sales of all time.

So, how is Berahino both a good and a bad sale?

Well, West Brom ended up getting £10m less for him than they could have after turning down a £22m offer from Tottenham after his fantastic breakthrough campaign at The Hawthorns.

However, if you take into account how he got on after leaving the Baggies in 2017, £12m looks like daylight robbery.

He failed to score in either of his first two seasons as Stoke player, and he actually went on a 913-day goal drought during his time at the Potters.

Nowadays, he’s playing in Belgium for Zulte Waregem, and a £12m move seems like a distant memory.

The Baggies have to be kicking themselves for not taking £22m when they had the chance, but they have to take solace in the fact they still got a great price for him when selling him for £12m to Stoke.

Berahino’s transfer saga seems to fit Schrodinger’s theory by being a paradox in that it was a disappointment and a blessing at the same time.

The striker has never hit the heights expected of him, and while Albion can feel a bit annoyed for not getting a huge amount for a man who netted 14 league goals in a single season, they can be happy that they shifted a striker who failed to score for 913 days for an eight-figure fee.

