West Brom have just been given reason to sign Krovinovic

West Brom’s summer transfer window has the potential to be very exciting.

With the Baggies on the verge of a return to the Premier League, they may end up having plenty of money to spend this summer, but despite this, they may end up missing out on a man who surely has to be considered their number one target.

What’s the story then?

Matheus Pereira seems to have caught the eye of West Ham United.

You can understand why the Hammers want the Brazilian after his exceptional campaign with Albion.

The attacking midfielder has 12 assists and six goals to his name, and those sort of numbers are enough to make any team sit up and take notice.

West Brom do have an option to buy him, but as with any signing, the player himself would still have to sign off on that deal, meaning that there is the potential for West Ham to come in and steal him from under the Baggies’ nose.

If Pereira’s future is to be away from the Hawthorns then the Midlands club’s next port of call should be obvious.

Sign Krovinovic

Pereira going elsewhere would give Albion the perfect excuse to sign Filip Krovinovic on a permanent deal.

Ok, the Croatian hasn’t lit up the Championship in the same way Pereira has, but he’s an attacking midfielder that knows the system, and that could be invaluable if Slaven Bilic’s side are tasked with adapting to life in the top-flight.

So far this term, Krovinovic has two goals and two assists, showing a few bright glimpses of the creativity he can offer Albion. Without Pereira, that would be vitally important.

They do have an option to buy him for €10m (£9.3m) according to A Bola (via Sport Witness), and that could be an avenue worth exploring if Pereira isn’t going to be at the club next year.

Of course, this is a less than ideal situation, Pereira has been arguably the Baggies’ best player this term, but there is a silver lining in that Krovinovic’s permanent arrival could soften the blow slightly.

