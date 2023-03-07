West Bromwich Albion return to Championship action tonight as they welcome a struggling Wigan Athletic side to the Hawthorns.

It marks a huge opportunity for Carlos Corberan to bounce back from the weekend's bitter disappointment, as they failed to lay a glove on Hull City.

Having previously enjoyed an unprecedented run of wins, it seems like their form has now evened out and become far more unpredictable. The Baggies have not won back-to-back league games since early January and will be hoping that the Latics can be the first victim in a return to form.

There are numerous injury worries for the Spanish boss to deal with in the wake of this fixture, as Brandon Thomas-Asante is set to miss out alongside Grady Diangana, who awaits the verdict on whether surgery will be required to fix a foot issue suffered against Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Kyle Bartley will also be unavailable after suffering a fresh setback, so it will be a squad decidedly weakened and boasting far less depth.

How might West Brom line up against Wigan?

With this in mind, here is how Football FanCast expects West Brom to line up tonight, with Corberan making two changes to his side that fell to a defeat at the MKM Stadium.

Joshua Griffiths is expected to retain his spot in between the sticks, whilst the back four will see a slight change to add some more solidity as they welcome a side that have won just one game since early November.

Semi Ajayi will return to the fold to replace Erik Pieters, partnering Dara O'Shea. Having been praised by Steve Bruce earlier in the season as a "strong" and "powerful" defender capable of giving a "mountain" of a performance, they will want him to recapture this form to hopefully underpin their continued promotion push.

These defensive stalwarts will be flanked by the ever-present pairing of Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong.

Midfield is also expected to be reshuffled ever so slightly, as Nathaniel Chalobah comes in to add some attacking impetus in the place of Jayson Molumby.

The £35k-per-week maestro will be expected to help ease the transition from defence into attack, as Okay Yokuslu sweeps up beside him.

With Diangana's absence, there is little competition to displace John Swift, Marc Albrighton and Jed Wallace, who all remain in the starting side behind Daryl Dike. There will be hope they can combine to greater effect than last week.