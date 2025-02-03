West Brom are now one of four sides reportedly chasing a late move to sign a new forward before the transfer window shuts on Monday night, according to a report.

West Brom transfer latest

So far, Championship play-off hopefuls West Brom have enjoyed a quiet January transfer window for the most part. Tony Mowbray's side have signed Isaac Price to bolster their midfield, while they also moved to land Will Lankshear on loan from Tottenham in a bid to add more firepower in attack, with only Blackburn Rovers, Burnley and Bristol City having scored fewer goals than the Baggies in the top half of the Championship.

Currently on the cusp of a play-off spot, they will be hoping that Lankshear's arrival can help rejuvenate their attack and ensure that they have a fighting chance of promotion back to the Premier League, with the highly rated forward having been wanted by clubs across England's second tier.

"We have felt since the summer that we would need to prioritise the addition of another striker in this window", West Brom sporting director Andrew Nestor explained.

"We are pleased now to have brought in Will, who we have been watching for some time and has been among our top targets for reinforcement in this area."

However, there is still scope for further additions for Albion, and now one report has tipped them to attempt another audacious loan move to land a Premier League forward for the remainder of the campaign.

West Brom in race for "unstoppable" forward

That is according to reliable journalist Alan Nixon, related by Football League World, who claim that West Brom are one of four clubs "eyeing up a loan move" for Chelsea forward Marc Guiu in the final stages of the transfer window.

Guiu only arrived from Barcelona in the summer, penning a five-year deal worth £50,000 a week.

However, he has struggled to nail down a spot in Enzo Maresca's squad for the Premier League, and has seen his opportunities largely come in second-string competitions.

In those, he has excelled, with the Spaniard having found the net six times in six UEFA Conference League games. He was hailed by one former Barcelona coach for being "unstoppable" and a "classic 9" before his Camp Nou exit after he found the net on his Barcelona debut.

Marc Guiu for Chelsea 24/25 (all comps) Appearances 12 Starts 7 Goals 6 Assists 0 Minutes per goal/assist 90

“He is a pure centre forward, a classic ‘9’, a specialist in the area who lives from his physical power. His best virtue is his aerial play. Marc is also very quick and powerful, he is unstoppable with space", Ivan Carrasco explained.

He has also drawn praise during his time at Stamford Bridge, with Joe Cole likening the 19-year-old to Luis Suarez.

"I liken him to [former Barcelona, Liverpool and Uruguay striker] Luis Suarez", Cole told listeners on TNT Sports.

"I'm not saying he's Suarez right now, but he has that instinct and bravery."

As per the reporter, "Middlesbrough, Burnley, West Brom and Leeds are all jostling for position" in the race to sign the Spaniard on loan should Chelsea greenlight his temporary exit, despite the Baggies having just added Lankshear to their ranks.

Having lost top goalscorer Josh Maja for much of the remainder of the campaign though, Mowbray may well be keen to add another forward to try and guarantee goals should either player struggle to adapt to England's second-tier.