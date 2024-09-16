West Brom are looking at signing of a "confident" player who is without a club ahead of another English club, according to a new transfer update that has emerged.

West Brom transfer news

The Baggies knew the importance of a positive summer in the transfer market, as Carlos Corberan looked to give his side the best possible chance of going one better than last season and sealing promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Mikey Johnston was arguably the most high-profile of West Brom's transfer window, coming in from Celtic, but the likes of Callum Styles and Gianluca Frabotta also came in from Barnsley and Juventus respectively, giving the squad plenty of fresh quality and depth.

So far, those incomings have helped the Baggies make a strong start to the new Championship season, sitting right in the promotion mix. That's not to say that further reinforcements may not be looked at, however, whether that be free agents, January signings or additions next summer, and one gem has been linked with a move to The Hawthorns.

West Brom eyeing move for "confident' gem

According to reliable journalist Alan Nixon [via The 72], West Brom are interested in signing teenage gem Piers Hatcliff, who was most recently at Southend United before departing the club and is yet to find a new side.

The Baggies aren't alone in expressing an interest, however, with League One side Barnsley thought to be in the mix, although a move to The Hawthorns could offer him "a better route" in his career.

Granted, Hatcliff is a relative unknown and not the high-profile type of name who will get supporters excited, but he could be a shrewd young signing with a big future in the game. The midfielder has been lauded by former youth coach at Southend, Danny Heath, who once said of him:

"Piers has been at the club since he was an under-7 and we are all very happy that Piers has wanted to stay with the club. Piers is a positive, forward-thinking player that loves to attack to build, create and take goal scoring opportunities for the team. Piers has very good technical ability to attack with dribbling skills, combination play and also the ability to show good quality to produce an end product when in the attacking third of the pitch. Socially he is confident and demands high standards from himself but also his teammates."

Having a nucleus of young homegrown talent is always important for any club, and for that reason, Hatcliff could be considered an exciting addition who may grow into a first-team player at West Brom over time.

Gauging the progress of any young player is difficult, with injuries something that can get in the way, but the hope may well be that Hatcliff proves to be a masterstroke by the Baggies, pipping Barnsley to his signature by offering him Championship football in the process.