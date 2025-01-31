A new transfer update suggests that West Brom are eyeing a loan move for a "phenomenal" Premier League youngster in the January transfer window.

Latest West Brom news

The Baggies return to Championship action on Saturday lunchtime, making the trip to struggling Plymouth Argyle, looking to kick on under Tony Mowbray after the excellent 5-1 win at home to Portsmouth last time around.

The new boss would love new signings to arrive in the remaining days of the window, in order to give side the best possible chance of promotion this season, and they have been linked with a move for Chelsea striker Marc Guiu. A loan switch for the 19-year-old has been mooted.

Meanwhile, the Baggies have reportedly been pushing to complete the signing of Stuart Armstrong from Vancouver Whitecaps, but the 32-year-old now looks set to join Sheffield Wednesday instead, acting as a blow.

St. Gallen striker Willem Geubbels has also emerged as a rumoured transfer target for West Brom, but rivals Sunderland are also believed to be in the race to snap up the Frenchman.

West Brom eyeing "phenomenal" ace on loan

West Brom are also interested in signing Tottenham youngster Will Lankshear on loan before the end of the current window. The 19-year-old is "set to head out on loan now" and the Baggies are right in the mix to sign a new target for them, along with Championship rivals Burnley, Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Luton Town. Foreign clubs are keen, too, but a move to an English team is seen as more preferable by Spurs.

Signing a Premier League player always has an element of excitement about it for any Championship club, so Lankshear could be an intriguing temporary addition to Mowbray's squad.

The Englishman has scored once in the Europa League this season, coming in a 3-2 defeat away to Galatasaray that also saw him receive a red card, and Spurs pundit John Wenham has lauded his ability.

"If in time we can see him improve his passing levels then maybe we can look at him as a Harry Kane-lite or something like that. At the moment though, he looks like a complete out-and-out finisher and he had made a phenomenal start to his life at Tottenham."

That is high praise for Lankshear, outlining why West Brom signing him on loan could be a masterstroke for the second half of the season.

The Spurs youngster has been capped for both England's Under-19s and Under-20s, and the fact that his current club may like the idea of giving him more minutes elsewhere makes it an ideal situation for all parties.